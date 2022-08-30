Auto

Keeway V302 C debuts at Rs. 3.9 lakh: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 30, 2022, 03:04 pm 2 min read

Keeway V302 C starts at Rs. 3.89 lakh (Photo credit: Keeway)

Hungarian automaker Keeway has launched its V302 C bobber bike in India. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 3.89 lakh. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a stylish look and offers a host of features, including full-LED illumination. It is backed by a 298cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 29.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The V302 C is Keeway's fourth product in India after Sixties 300i, K-light 250V, and Vieste 300.

The two-wheeler's stylish looks and decent performance should appeal to buyers on our shores.

The company has also announced that it will launch four more products by the end of this year. They would include a sports bike, two retro street classics, and a naked street model.

Design The motorbike has bar-end mirrors and 15-liter fuel tank

The Keeway V302 C has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, chopped fenders, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, and a lengthy exhaust. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 16-inch front and 15-inch rear wheels. It stores 15 liters of fuel and is available in Glossy Gray, Glossy Red, and Glossy Black shades.

Information It runs on a 30hp, 298cc engine

The Keeway V302 C draws power from a 298cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 29.5hp and a peak torque of 26.5Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Keeway V302 C is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bobber bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Keeway V302 C: Pricing and availability

In India, the Keeway V302 C starts at Rs. 3.89 lakh and goes up to Rs. 4.09 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs. 10,000 and deliveries will begin from next month.