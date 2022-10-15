Auto

Ducati Panigale V4 R unveiled as a track-focused 240hp superbike

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 15, 2022, 10:48 am 2 min read

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R has a 17-liter fuel tank (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the Panigale V4 R for the global markets. It will arrive in India soon. It is the most powerful and track-focused offering from the legendary Italian bikemaker to date. The motorcycle features a few significant changes, both mechanically and design-wise, to improve the ride and handling characteristics along with the overall aerodynamic profile.

The Panigale V4 range is considered a benchmark in the supersport category of motorcycles. It uses the new "Desmosedici Stradale" V4 engine derived from its MotoGP counterpart.

Ducati has now introduced the "R" variant, with an intention of bridging the gap between the racing bike and its street-legal version.

The all-new motorbike borrows various aerodynamic elements from the super-exclusive 1299 Superleggera model.

Design The vehicle flaunts dual-pod LED headlamps and forged aluminum wheels

Ducati Panigale V4 R retains the aggressive design of the standard model. It flaunts a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, a raised windscreen, dual-pod LED headlamps with DRLs, carbon fiber winglets, a clip-on handlebar, a rider-only saddle, dual upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. It packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console and rides on 17-inch forged aluminum wheels with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tires.

Information It draws power from a 241hp, V4 engine

The 2023 Panigale V4 R is backed by a 998cc, Desmosedici Stradale R Evo, V4 engine that churns out a maximum power of 240.5hp and a peak torque of 118Nm. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety The bike is equipped with adjustable Ohlins suspension system

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Panigale V4 R comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, slide control, launch control, and riding modes. Suspension duties on the superbike are handled by fully-adjustable Ohlins NPX25/30 inverted forks on the front and an adjustable Ohlins TTX36 mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R: Pricing

The 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R carries a sticker price of $44,995 (approximately Rs. 37.08 lakh) in the US market. The superbike is expected to make its way to India soon.