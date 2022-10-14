Auto

Lamborghini Aventador's swansong is a tribute to Miura roadster

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 14, 2022, 06:25 pm 2 min read

Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is equipped with Rear Wheel Steering system (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Arrivederci, raging bull. Lamborghini has delivered the last V12-powered Aventador. The final LP 780-4 Ultimae Edition has made its way to a Swiss customer. The roadster rolled off the production line in July. The car is part of Lamborghini's Ad Personam customization program and has an Azzuro Flake finish. The special edition car is inspired by the one-off drop-top Miura from the 1960s.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Aventador is considered the epitome of V12-powered vehicles in the history of Lamborghini.

However, the legendary Italian marque, much like every other automaker, is moving toward sustainable mobility solutions using hybrid/electrified powertrains.

To commemorate the successful era of naturally-aspirated V12-powered supercars, the brand introduced a limited-run LP 780-4 Ultimae Edition in both coupe and roadster forms.

Exteriors The car has a special Azzuro Flake finish

The special edition Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is a tribute to the one-off Miura roadster shown at the Brussels Motor show in 1968. The Azzuro Flake finish is a replica of the Lamè Sky Blue Acrilico paint of Miura. The car has carbon fiber body panels, a muscular bonnet, angular, swept-back LED headlights, arrow-shaped taillamps, a large diffuser, and dual exhaust tips.

Information It is backed by a 769hp, naturally-aspirated, V12 engine

The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae LP 780-4 is powered by a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The mill generates 769hp/720Nm. The supercar can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 355km/h.

Interiors The four-wheeler's dashboard has Miura badges

The special Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae gets a luxurious cabin featuring leather seats with a combination of Bianco Leda leather and Nero Aldebaran, a minimalist dashboard with Miura badges, automatic climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and electronic stability control.

Information What about its availability?

The special edition Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, delivered to a customer in Switzerland, is part of the company's Ad Personam customization program. Therefore, we don't know any details about the car's pricing. As for availability, this is the final V-12-powered Aventador.