Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V variant: Is it worth buying?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 17, 2022, 04:23 pm 3 min read

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder flaunts 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has recently announced the pricing of the top four variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. These include three strong-hybrid models and a mild-hybrid AWD trim. The range-topping "V eDrive 2WD Hybrid" variant retails at Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is nearly Rs. 1.9 lakh more than the equally-kitted mild-hybrid all-wheel-drive model. But is it worth spending the premium for strong-hybrid technology?

Why does this story matter?

Toyota is one of the pioneers of the strong-hybrid powertrain, with its Prius model leading the way as the world's first mass-produced hybrid passenger vehicle in 1997.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the first ground-up product jointly developed by the homegrown automaker Maruti Suzuki and the Japanese marque.

The SUV features an all-new 1.5-liter TNGA engine with the brand's patented self-charging hybrid technology.

Features Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V variant: What does it offer?

The top-of-the-line V trim features an all-LED lighting setup, auto-folding ORVMs, a sleek crystal acrylic grille, chrome window line garnish, and 17-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the five-seater cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, ambient lighting, a head-up display, 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch infotainment system. A 360-degree-view camera and six airbags ensure passengers' safety.

Information It is backed by a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup

The top-spec Hyryder V variant is powered by a strong-hybrid setup that generates a combined output of 171hp/263Nm. It consists of a 1.5-liter TNGA engine that churns out 92hp/122Nm, paired with an electric motor that develops 79hp/141Nm. The setup is mated to an eCVT gearbox.

Technology Everything to know about self-charging hybrid technology

Toyota's self-charging hybrid technology uses a petrol engine and an electric motor in tandem to propel the vehicle as well as charge the battery pack, eliminating the need for an external charger. A power control unit manages the operation of the engine and motor. The battery self-charges using either the engine as a generator or using the kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) during deceleration/braking.

Our verdict Should you buy the range-topping strong-hybrid Hyryder V variant?

The top-end "V eDrive 2WD Hybrid" model of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a premium SUV experience alongside the brand's tried-and-tested strong-hybrid technology, providing benefits of BEV (battery electric vehicle) without the range anxiety associated with it. However, we would recommend the "G eDrive 2WD Hybrid" trim—priced at Rs. 17.49 lakh—as it offers the best value-for-money proposition by skipping a few feel-good features.