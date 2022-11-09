Auto

2023 Indian Challenger Elite debuts as a super-exclusive 1,769cc cruiser

2023 Indian Challenger Elite debuts as a super-exclusive 1,769cc cruiser

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 09, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

2023 Indian Challenger Elite gets an electronically-adjustable rear shock absorber (Photo credit: Indian Motorcycle)

US-based bikemaker Indian Motorcycle has unveiled a limited-run Elite model of the 2023 Challenger with a sticker price tag of $35,999 (approximately Rs. 29.33 lakh) in its home market. The specialedition bagger motorcycle flaunts a special Sapphire Blue Smoke paint scheme and will be limited to just 150 units. The two-wheeler is powered by a 1,769cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Challenger is the first model from Indian Motorcycle to feature the "PowerPlus," 60-degree, V-Twin engine. It made its debut in 2020.

Since then, the cruiser motorcycle has received a warm reception from critics and customers alike and is the first fixed fairing bagger crafted by the US bikemaker.

The special Elite edition features a Ride Command infotainment system and multiple electronic riding aids.

Design The cruiser flaunts an adjustable tinted windscreen and dual exhaust

The 2023 Indian Challenger Elite has a typical laid-back riding stance seen on a cruiser. It flaunts a special Sapphire Blue Smoke color scheme with Black Smoke and Titanium Metallic Smoke accents, a muscular 22.7-liter fuel tank, split-type seats, dual exhaust, side-mounted bags, a front fairing with a tinted windscreen. The motorcycle rides on precision-cut alloy wheels and packs an infotainment system.

Information It is powered by a 122hp, 1,769cc engine

The 2023 Indian Challenger Elite remains mechanically unaltered. It is powered by a 1,769cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine that generates a maximum power of 122hp and 173.5Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It features a 6-axis IMU with Smart Lean technology

For rider safety, the 2023 Indian Challenger Elite comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control with a 6-axis IMU and Smart Lean technology, and riding modes. Suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks at the front and an electronically-adjustable shock absorber unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Indian Challenger Elite: Pricing

In the US market, the 2023 Indian Challenger Elite will set you back by $35,999 (approximately Rs. 29.33 lakh) excluding the destination, handling fees, tax, title, license, and registration. The cruiser will be limited to just 150 units.