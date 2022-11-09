Auto

2023 Indian FTR range of motorcycles revealed: Check features

2023 Indian FTR range of motorcycles revealed: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 09, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

2023 Indian FTR is equipped with cornering ABS (Photo credit: Indian Motorcycle)

US-based bikemaker Indian Motorcycle has showcased the updated 2023 FTR range of motorcycles at the EICMA 2022 motor show. It is offered in four variants: standard, Sport, Rally, and R Carbon. The entire line-up has received new colors and features to distinguish them from the outgoing models. The motorcycle remains mechanically unaltered and is powered by the same 1,203cc, V-Twin engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Touted as one of the oldest automakers in the world, Indian Motorcycle has a rich history of producing some of the finest cruiser motorcycles in the world.

The FTR range pays homage to the brand's sporting lineage in flat-track racing events.

The brand now plans to attract more buyers with the 2023 version of the FTR model.

Design The cruiser features dual upswept exhaust and 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Indian FTR features a minimalist design and flaunts a sloping fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp with DRL, a single-piece stepped-up seat with a rear cowl, dual upswept exhaust, a wide handlebar, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillight. It packs a full-color circular touchscreen instrument cluster with connectivity options. The power cruiser rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

Information It is backed by a 1,203cc, V-Twin engine

The 2023 Indian FTR is fueled by a 1,203cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 121hp and 118Nm of peak torque.

Safety It is equipped with cornering ABS and traction control system

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Indian FTR comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties on the cruiser are taken care of by fully-adjustable "ZF Sachs" inverted forks on the front and a fully-adjustable "ZF Sachs" piggyback-type mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information 2023 Indian FTR: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Indian FTR are yet to be announced by the bikemaker. We expect it to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $12,999 (approximately Rs. 10.6 lakh) in the US.