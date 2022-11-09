Auto

2023 Suzuki GSX-8S revealed as a radical-looking streetfighter: Check features

2023 Suzuki GSX-8S revealed as a radical-looking streetfighter: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 09, 2022, 01:59 pm 2 min read

2023 Suzuki GSX-8S features "KYB" suspension unit at both ends (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Japanese automaker Suzuki has revealed the MY-2023 GSX-8S at the ongoing EICMA motorcycle show in Italy. It is an all-new middle-weight streetfighter based on its sibling, the GSX-S1000. The motorcycle gets a sharp-looking front fascia and flaunts a vertically-stacked LED headlamp unit similar to the one on the updated V-STROM 1050 models. The two-wheeler is powered by a new 776cc, 270-degree, parallel-twin engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Suzuki has revealed two new motorcycles at EICMA 2022 in the streetfighter and ADV segments. Both are offered with a new 776cc, parallel-twin engine.

The GSX-8S gets a minimalistic yet aggressive design with a bespoke sub-frame and swingarm when compared to its sibling, the V-STROM 800DE.

When launched, the motorcycle will rival the likes of the Kawasaki Z650, Honda CB650R, and Triumph Street Triple.

Design The streetfighter sports a muscular fuel tank with forward-facing extensions

The 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S looks aggressive and flaunts a muscular 14-liter fuel tank with forward-facing extensions, a vertically-stacked projector LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a split-type seat, an upswept exhaust, a stubby tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp unit. The streetfighter packs a brightness-adjustable full-color 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with real-time operating status. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 776cc, parallel-twin engine

The 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S is powered by a 776cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel-twin that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter. The mill churns out a maximum power of 82hp and a peak torque of 78Nm.

Safety It features a four-mode Suzuki Traction Control System

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a four-mode Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS), and a ride-by-wire throttle with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System. Suspension duties are taken care of by KYB inverted forks on the front end and a KYB link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S are yet to be revealed by the Japanese automaker. We expect the middleweight motorcycle to carry a premium over the GSX-S750 model, which retails at $8,549 (approximately Rs. 6.95 lakh) in the US.

Poll If not the Suzuki GSX-8S, which one will you choose?