2023 Honda CB650R and CBR650R arrive with sporty looks
Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2023 iterations of the CB650R and CBR650R for the European market. These motorcycles feature a sporty design philosophy. The middle-weight duo gets two new color options each - Matte Dim Gray Metallic and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic for the former, and Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic for the CBR650R. Both the bikes remain mechanically unaltered.
- The CB 650 bikes are the two most capable offerings in the middle-weight segment. Both Honda motorcycles dominate their respective categories: streetfighter and supersport.
- The Japanese marque has updated the siblings for MY-2023 with minor tweaks and new colors to entice buyers looking for a sporty yet reliable offering.
- Premium components such as Showa Big-Piston forks and Nissin brakes add to the overall value.
The 2023 Honda CB650R has a muscular fuel tank, a round LED headlight with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Showa inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit.
The Honda CBR650R is an aggressive supersport offering with a large and sloping fuel tank, a full fairing, dual LED headlights, an upright windscreen, fairing-mounted mirrors, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, and a slim tail with a sleek LED taillight. It is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, ABS, traction control, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit.
Both the 2023 Honda CB650R and CBR650R remain mechanically identical to the outgoing models. The motorcycles draw power from the same 648.72cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, inline-four engine that is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, along with a slipper and assist clutch. The mill churns out a maximum power of 86hp at 12,000rpm and a peak torque of 57.5Nm at 8,500rpm.
As for pricing, the 2023 Honda CB650R retails at £7,699 (approximately Rs. 7.3 lakh), while the 2023 CBR650R will set you back by £8,499 (roughly Rs. 8.06 lakh) in the UK. The updated models will likely be introduced in India in the coming months.