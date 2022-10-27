Auto

2023 Honda CB650R and CBR650R arrive with sporty looks

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 27, 2022, 12:03 am 2 min read

Honda CBR650R flaunts an aggressive full-faring (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2023 iterations of the CB650R and CBR650R for the European market. These motorcycles feature a sporty design philosophy. The middle-weight duo gets two new color options each - Matte Dim Gray Metallic and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic for the former, and Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic for the CBR650R. Both the bikes remain mechanically unaltered.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CB 650 bikes are the two most capable offerings in the middle-weight segment. Both Honda motorcycles dominate their respective categories: streetfighter and supersport.

The Japanese marque has updated the siblings for MY-2023 with minor tweaks and new colors to entice buyers looking for a sporty yet reliable offering.

Premium components such as Showa Big-Piston forks and Nissin brakes add to the overall value.

Bike #1 2023 Honda CB650R: Neo-retro streetfighter

The 2023 Honda CB650R has a muscular fuel tank, a round LED headlight with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Showa inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit.

Bike #2 2023 Honda CBR650R: Middle-weight supersport

The Honda CBR650R is an aggressive supersport offering with a large and sloping fuel tank, a full fairing, dual LED headlights, an upright windscreen, fairing-mounted mirrors, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, and a slim tail with a sleek LED taillight. It is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, ABS, traction control, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit.

Performance Both motorcycles are backed by an 86hp, 649cc engine

Both the 2023 Honda CB650R and CBR650R remain mechanically identical to the outgoing models. The motorcycles draw power from the same 648.72cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, inline-four engine that is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, along with a slipper and assist clutch. The mill churns out a maximum power of 86hp at 12,000rpm and a peak torque of 57.5Nm at 8,500rpm.

Information 2023 Honda CB650R and CBR650R: Pricing

As for pricing, the 2023 Honda CB650R retails at £7,699 (approximately Rs. 7.3 lakh), while the 2023 CBR650R will set you back by £8,499 (roughly Rs. 8.06 lakh) in the UK. The updated models will likely be introduced in India in the coming months.

