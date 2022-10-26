Auto

Audi teams up with Sauber for 2026 Formula 1 season

Audi teams up with Sauber for 2026 Formula 1 season

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 26, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

The Sauber F1 team will don Audi colors from 2026 onward (Photo credit: Formula 1)

Audi has officially teamed up with the Switzerland-based Sauber group for the 2026 Formula 1 season. Sauber Motorsport, which is currently running under the Alfa Romeo banner, will become a "strategic partner" for the German marque's F1 program. The team would subsequently be renamed to Audi F1 team, with Audi providing Power Units (PU) and Sauber developing and manufacturing the race car.

Context Why does this story matter?

With sustainable mobility becoming a priority in the automobile industry, Formula 1, the pinnacle of open-wheel motorsport, has planned to join the cause by introducing the much-stricter 2026 regulations.

The updated rules will require the use of 100% sustainable fuels and an overall increased electrical power.

Audi is gearing up to compete in F1 as a rebranded Sauber team from the 2026 season.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement

BREAKING: Sauber will compete as the Audi factory team from 2026, using an Audi power unit#F1 @audisport pic.twitter.com/DyQNR70MRp — Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2022

Announcement Sauber's experience will be advantageous to Audi

"We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious Formula 1 project," said Oliver Hoffmann, Audi AG Board Member for the F1 program. He added, "We already know the Sauber group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team."

Information Audi has experience in sustainable racing

Audi has a rich history of racing, with multiple victories in the World Rally Championship and 24 hours of Le Mans. The brand also competes in FIA Formula E Championship, by providing factory support to the Abt Sportsline team since the inaugural 2014-15 season.

Future Formula 1 plans to be carbon neutral by 2030

Both the upcoming regulations mandating sustainable fueled hybrid engines and Audi's expertise in EV racing promote F1's "Carbon Neutral" vision of 2030. Audi's entry into the motorsport with Sauber and the brand's overall approach to sustainable racing will bring more excitement and support to the sport, believes Stefano Domenicali, President, and CEO of F1. This move has also been applauded by many environmental groups.