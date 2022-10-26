Auto

Limited-run Triumph Chrome Collection looks classy in handcrafted chrome schemes

Triumph Rocket 3 GT is a flagship model for the brand (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

British bikemaker Triumph Motorcycles has launched an all-new limited-run Chrome Collection for the Indian market. The collection includes eight models from the Bonneville and Rocket 3 line-ups. The special-edition motorcycles pay homage to the brand's rich history of craftsmanship and offer unique, handcrafted chrome schemes along with dedicated accessory kits. All bikes remain mechanically unaltered and deliveries are set to begin by early 2023.

Triumph Motorcycles has a rich heritage of producing hand-crafted motorbikes. It is one of the few brands around the globe that creates good-looking retro bikes with the latest electronic rider aids.

The new Chrome Collection is a celebration of traditional craftsmanship and showcases the bikemaker's designing prowess.

The British marque has set up a new workshop just for these special models.

Bike #1 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition: Costs Rs. 8.84 lakh

The Triumph Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition flaunts a muscular fuel tank finished in Red Hopper with a Jet Black stripe and chromed knee pad. It also features chrome detailing for the triangular Triumph badges. The motorcycle gets Jet Black fenders, along with red and silver detailing on the side panels. An optional Red Hopper fly screen is offered to enhance the overall look.

Bike #2 Triumph Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition: Priced at Rs. 9.94 lakh

The Triumph Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition sports a Brooklands Green fuel tank with a Jet Black stripe and chromed knee pad similar to Speed Twin 900. The fenders, side panels, frame cowl, and mudguards are all finished in Jet Black, and the motorcycle can be opted for with a Brooklands Green fly screen. It also has chrome detailing for the Triumph badges.

Bike #3 and #4 Bonneville T100, T120 Chrome Edition: Start from Rs. 10.04 lakh

The Triumph Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition comes with a Cobalt Blue tank with a chrome stripe in the center, while the T120 features a fully chromed fuel tank with a Meridian Blue surround. Both motorcycles get Jet Black fenders, side panels, and headlamp housing, along with an optional Cobalt Blue fly screen on the former and a Meridian Blue fly screen on the latter.

Bike #5 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition: Costs Rs. 12.85 lakh

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition flaunts a large chrome fuel tank with a Jet Black overlay and chrome-detailed Triumph badges. The retro-looking motorcycle is complimented by Jet Black fenders, side panels, and headlamp housing. The bike is available with an optional short front mudguard to highlight the appeal of the chopper-styled offering, along with circular bar-end mirrors.

Bike #6 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition: Priced at Rs. 12.85 lakh

The Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition gets a chromed fuel tank with a Diablo Red surround and large, old-school chromed badges on either side. The tank is complimented by Jet Black fenders, side panels, and headlamp housing similar to the Bobber model. The bike also features a metallic tubular grab rail and can be optioned with a Jet Black short-front mudguard.

Bike #7 and #8 Triumph Rocket 3 Chrome Edition: Starts at Rs. 20.8 lakh

The Triumph Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition features a full chrome tank with a Jet Black inlay, while the Rocket 3 GT gets a chromed tank with Diablo Red front inlay. Both motorcycles flaunt Jet Black fenders, fly screens, headlamp housing, radiator cowls, and side panels. A matte aluminum finish is available on the upper radiator cowl and fork guards.