Honda City e:HEV to launch in India on May 4
Japanese automaker Honda will launch the new City e:HEV in India on May 4. It is based on the fifth-generation model currently on sale in India. It will be the first mid-sized sedan in the Indian market to boast a strong hybrid powertrain. The City e:HEV will be sold in a single variant and deliveries are expected to commence soon after the price announcement.
- With the majority of automakers moving rapidly toward Batter Electric Vehicles (BEVs) as a sustainable future option, Honda is planning to take another route with its Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs).
- Hybrids manage higher efficiency than petrol vehicles and are not affected by the range limitations of BEVs.
- When launched, City e:HEV is expected to disrupt the mid-sized sedan segment in India.
The Honda City e:HEV gets swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, aggressive-looking bumpers, new fog light garnishes, a sculpted bonnet, and a sloping roofline. The side profile is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear end gets modern touches such as wrap-around LED taillights, a boot-lid spoiler, an updated diffuser design, a shark-fin antenna, and e:HEV badging.
The Honda City e:HEV has a spacious 5-seater cabin taken from the fifth-generation City currently on sale. It gets plush seats for all occupants, a symmetrical dashboard design, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. There is also a new 8.0-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Honda Connect supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Honda City e:HEV is powered by a 98hp, 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors and a battery pack. The first motor is a generator and the second motor is for propulsion. The hybrid setup delivers a combined output of 124hp/253Nm and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 26.5km/l. The powertrain comes mated to an eCVT transmission.
The City e:HEV features six airbags, automatic high-beam assist, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, rain-sensing wipers, ESC, and a tire pressure monitoring system for the passengers' safety. The sedan also offers ADAS functions under its Honda Sensing suite. This includes an adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation system, blindspot detection system, and collision mitigation braking system.
In India, the Honda City e:HEV will be sold in a single ZX variant. It will be launched on May 4, with prices expected between Rs. 22-25 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries will likely begin soon after launch.