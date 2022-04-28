Auto

Honda City e:HEV to launch in India on May 4

Apr 28, 2022

Honda City e:HEV will provide smartwatch connectivity via Honda Connect app (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda will launch the new City e:HEV in India on May 4. It is based on the fifth-generation model currently on sale in India. It will be the first mid-sized sedan in the Indian market to boast a strong hybrid powertrain. The City e:HEV will be sold in a single variant and deliveries are expected to commence soon after the price announcement.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the majority of automakers moving rapidly toward Batter Electric Vehicles (BEVs) as a sustainable future option, Honda is planning to take another route with its Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs).

Hybrids manage higher efficiency than petrol vehicles and are not affected by the range limitations of BEVs.

When launched, City e:HEV is expected to disrupt the mid-sized sedan segment in India.

Exteriors The car features LED lighting all-around

The Honda City e:HEV gets swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, aggressive-looking bumpers, new fog light garnishes, a sculpted bonnet, and a sloping roofline. The side profile is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear end gets modern touches such as wrap-around LED taillights, a boot-lid spoiler, an updated diffuser design, a shark-fin antenna, and e:HEV badging.

Interiors It has a clean dashboard design and semi-digital instrument cluster

The Honda City e:HEV has a spacious 5-seater cabin taken from the fifth-generation City currently on sale. It gets plush seats for all occupants, a symmetrical dashboard design, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. There is also a new 8.0-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Honda Connect supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Engine Hybrid powertrain produces a combined total of 124hp/253Nm

Honda City e:HEV is powered by a 98hp, 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors and a battery pack. The first motor is a generator and the second motor is for propulsion. The hybrid setup delivers a combined output of 124hp/253Nm and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 26.5km/l. The powertrain comes mated to an eCVT transmission.

Safety The sedan is loaded with safety tech

The City e:HEV features six airbags, automatic high-beam assist, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, rain-sensing wipers, ESC, and a tire pressure monitoring system for the passengers' safety. The sedan also offers ADAS functions under its Honda Sensing suite. This includes an adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation system, blindspot detection system, and collision mitigation braking system.

Information Honda City e:HEV: Pricing and availability

In India, the Honda City e:HEV will be sold in a single ZX variant. It will be launched on May 4, with prices expected between Rs. 22-25 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries will likely begin soon after launch.