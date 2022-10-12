Auto

Moto Morini debuts in India with 650cc range of motorcycles

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 12, 2022, 06:29 pm 2 min read

All Moto Morini motorcycles are equipped with dual-channel ABS

Italian marque Moto Morini has officially entered the Indian market with four capable 650cc motorcycles under the SEIEMMEZZO and X-CAPE line-ups. All the offerings are powered by a potent 649cc, parallel-twin engine, albeit in different tunes to suit the needs of both the SEIEMMEZZO and X-CAPE bikes. The company has priced the motorcycles aggressively, with a starting price tag of Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 85-year-old Italian automaker, Moto Morini has a rich heritage of producing motorcycles with premium components at a relatively affordable price tag.

The company has also been successful in various racing events between 1948-1971.

The brand has debuted in the highly-competitive middleweight segment in India and is part of the Adishwar Auto Ride India group, along with Benelli and Keeway.

SEIEMMEZZO range SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street and Scrambler: Neo-retro duo with modern-age features

The SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street and Scrambler are essentially modern-age streetfighter and scrambler models with slightly tweaked designs. They feature a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a sleek LED taillamp. The former rides on alloy wheels, while the latter gets wire-spoked wheels. Both the motorcycles are powered by the same 649cc, twin-cylinder engine that develops 55hp/54Nm.

X-CAPE range X-CAPE 650 twins are capable adventure-touring motorcycles

The X-CAPE 650 and 650X are capable adventure-touring motorcycles and flaunt dual projector LED headlight, an upright windscreen, a sloping 18-liter fuel tank, raised handlebars, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The 650 gets alloy wheels, while the 650X rolls on wire-spoked wheels. The ADV motorcycles draw power from the same 649cc, twin-cylinder engine that produces 60hp/54Nm.

Information How much do they cost?

In India, the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Retro Street is priced at Rs. 6.89 lakh, the SEIEMMEZZO Scrambler costs Rs. 6.99 lakh, the X-CAPE 650 retails at Rs. 7.2 lakh, and the X-CAPE 650X is available at Rs. 7.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).