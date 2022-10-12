Auto

Nissan Magnite becomes official car of ICC T20 World Cup

Nissan Magnite flaunts an all-LED lighting setup

Nissan Magnite has been chosen as the official car of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin from October 16 in Australia. This is the seventh successive year of collaboration between the International Cricket Council and the Japanese automotive giant. It is currently the best-selling model for the brand in India, with over one lakh bookings to date.

Nissan is known for its performance-oriented sports cars and reliable sedans and SUVs across the globe.

The brand is also associated with various sports, which include football and cricket.

The Japanese carmaker now plans to increase the reach of its already popular compact SUV, the Magnite, by becoming the official car for the highly-awaited T20 World Cup.

The Nissan Magnite has an aggressive design language and features a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, swept-back projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted L-shaped DRLs, and a skid plate. On the sides, The SUV is flanked by silvered roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

The Magnite is powered by a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine in two states of tune: 98.63hp/160Nm (manual) and 98.63hp/152Nm (CVT), and 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol unit that churns out 71hp/96Nm. The mills are mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

On the inside, the Magnite has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, keyless entry and start/stop button, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is taken care of by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Nissan Magnite starts at Rs. 5.97 lakh for the base XE variant and goes up to Rs. 10.79 lakh for the top-of-the-line Turbo CVT XV Premium Opt Dual Tone model (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV has over one lakh bookings to date.