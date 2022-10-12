Anand Mahindra names his Scorpio-N as 'Bheem' after Twitter poll
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra group, has named his newest SUV, a red-colored Mahindra Scorpio-N, as "Bheem." The industrialist recently took the delivery of his four-wheeler and asked his 9.8 million Twitter followers to help select a name for the car from the shortlisted options: Bheem and Bicchu. The former option won by grabbing 77.1% votes from a total of 77,862 votes.
- Anand Mahindra is one of the most active Twitter users from the business world in India. He is known for his quirky and unique responses on the social platform.
- The industrialist always drives or is driven in vehicles from Mahindra's stable and also owns various SUVs from the brand since the early 1990s.
- The new Scorpio-N is the latest to join his garage.
It was a no-contest…BHEEM it is. My Lal BHEEM…— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 10, 2022
The Mahindra Scorpio-N has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs, and silvered skid plates. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, silver-colored roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Vertical LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.
The Scorpio-N draws power from a 2.0-liter, mStallion, turbo-petrol engine that develops 200hp/380Nm and a 2.0-liter, mHawk, diesel motor offered in two tunes: 130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm. The mills are mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox, with an optional all-wheel-drive system.
On the inside, the Scorpio-N has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with dual-tone leather upholstery, a sunroof, ambient lighting, connected car functions with support for Amazon Alexa, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV packs a 12-speaker 3D Sony sound system and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.
The Mahindra Scorpio-N starts with a sticker price of Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base Z2 petrol variant and goes up to Rs. 23.9 lakh for the range-topping Z8L diesel 4x4 AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.