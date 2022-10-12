Auto

Anand Mahindra names his Scorpio-N as 'Bheem' after Twitter poll

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 12, 2022, 03:14 pm 2 min read

Mahinda Scorpio-N rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra group, has named his newest SUV, a red-colored Mahindra Scorpio-N, as "Bheem." The industrialist recently took the delivery of his four-wheeler and asked his 9.8 million Twitter followers to help select a name for the car from the shortlisted options: Bheem and Bicchu. The former option won by grabbing 77.1% votes from a total of 77,862 votes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Anand Mahindra is one of the most active Twitter users from the business world in India. He is known for his quirky and unique responses on the social platform.

The industrialist always drives or is driven in vehicles from Mahindra's stable and also owns various SUVs from the brand since the early 1990s.

The new Scorpio-N is the latest to join his garage.

Twitter Post In Hindu epic Mahabharata, Bhima is second among five Pandavas

It was a no-contest…BHEEM it is. My Lal BHEEM…

Thank you for the suggestion..🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/8eKwmDEv4X — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 10, 2022

Exteriors Meanwhile, here's recalling the Mahindra Scorpio-N

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, bumper-mounted C-shaped DRLs, and silvered skid plates. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, silver-colored roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Vertical LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Information It is offered with two powertrain options

The Scorpio-N draws power from a 2.0-liter, mStallion, turbo-petrol engine that develops 200hp/380Nm and a 2.0-liter, mHawk, diesel motor offered in two tunes: 130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm. The mills are mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque-convertor automatic gearbox, with an optional all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The car features a Sony sound system and six airbags

On the inside, the Scorpio-N has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with dual-tone leather upholstery, a sunroof, ambient lighting, connected car functions with support for Amazon Alexa, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV packs a 12-speaker 3D Sony sound system and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Mahindra Scorpio-N: Pricing

The Mahindra Scorpio-N starts with a sticker price of Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base Z2 petrol variant and goes up to Rs. 23.9 lakh for the range-topping Z8L diesel 4x4 AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.