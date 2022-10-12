Auto

Tata Tiago EV bags 10,000 bookings; introductory prices extended

Tata Tiago EV bags 10,000 bookings; introductory prices extended

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 12, 2022, 01:46 pm 2 min read

Tata Tiago EV has a claimed range of 315km (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has received 10,000 bookings for its new Tiago EV on the first day of opening the order books in India. After receiving such an overwhelming response for the EV, the carmaker has decided to extend the introductory pricing for another 10,000 customers. The hatchback is the most affordable all-electric offering by the brand to date.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is one of the largest carmakers in India and has a market share of 87% in the EV segment.

The Nexon EV is currently the flagship model for the brand and the best-selling EV on our shores as well with over 17,150 units sold as of April 2022.

The Tiago EV will likely be following in the footsteps of its sibling.

Exteriors The hatchback sports blue-colored accents and 14-inch "Hyperstyle" wheels

Tata Tiago EV follows the brand's latest design philosophy and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a sleek black grille with an EV badge and blue-colored accents, projector headlamps, a wide air dam, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 14-inch "Hyperstyle" wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and wrap-around taillamps grace the rear end.

Information It is available with two electric powertrain options

The Tiago EV is backed by two all-electric powertrains: a 61hp/110Nm electric motor paired with a 19.2kWh battery pack and a 74hp/114Nm motor linked to a 24kWh battery pack. The former promises a range of 250km, while the latter claims 315km on a single charge.

Interiors The EV features a cooled glovebox and leatherette upholstery

On the inside, the Tiago EV has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, ambient lighting, a cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback houses a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, hill-hold assist, and a rear-view camera.

Information Tata Tiago EV: Pricing

In India, the Tata Tiago EV will set you back by Rs. 8.49 lakh for the XE model and Rs. 11.79 lakh for the range-topping XZ+ Tech Lux variant (introductory prices, ex-showroom). Test drives for the EV are expected to begin by December.