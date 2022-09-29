Auto

2023 BMW XM goes official as a 644hp hybrid SUV

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 29, 2022, 12:51 pm 2 min read

2023 BMW XM has a wheelbase of 3,105mm (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has unveiled the XM as a full-size hybrid SUV for the global car market. It is a flagship model for the brand's M division. The car is the first hybrid ever to wear the M badge and features a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine linked to an electric motor. The vehicle has a polarizing design language, similar to Concept XM.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2021, BMW took the automobile industry by storm with the Concept XM.

The design of the vehicle was aggressively angular and showcased the split-type headlights, now seen on the new X7 SUV and 7 series sedan.

The German marque has stayed true to the design philosophy of the concept with the all-new XM, which is essentially a performance-oriented SUV with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.

Exteriors The SUV sports a large kidney grille and quad exhausts

The 2023 BMW XM is underpinned by the brand's Cluster Architecture (CLAR) and flaunts a muscular hood, a large kidney grille with copper-colored surrounds, split-type LED headlights and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by ORVMs, chrome window lining, and 23/22-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, quad exhaust tips, a diffuser, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Information It is powered by a 4.4-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine

The 2023 XM draws power from a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine paired with an electric motor. The setup generates 644hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 800Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors The car gets a head-up display and two-tone dashboard

Inside, the BMW XM has a luxurious cabin with a two-tone dashboard, Vintage Coffee Merino leather upholstery combined with soft Nappa leather, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display, ventilated seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a large touchscreen infotainment system with the latest iDrive 8 OS. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2023 BMW XM: Pricing

In the US, the 2023 BMW XM starts at $159,995 (approximately Rs. 1.31 crore) and goes up to $185,000 (roughly Rs. 1.51 crore) for the range-topping Label Red variant. The SUV will start arriving at dealerships early next year.