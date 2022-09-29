2023 BMW XM goes official as a 644hp hybrid SUV
German automaker BMW has unveiled the XM as a full-size hybrid SUV for the global car market. It is a flagship model for the brand's M division. The car is the first hybrid ever to wear the M badge and features a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine linked to an electric motor. The vehicle has a polarizing design language, similar to Concept XM.
- In 2021, BMW took the automobile industry by storm with the Concept XM.
- The design of the vehicle was aggressively angular and showcased the split-type headlights, now seen on the new X7 SUV and 7 series sedan.
- The German marque has stayed true to the design philosophy of the concept with the all-new XM, which is essentially a performance-oriented SUV with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain.
The 2023 BMW XM is underpinned by the brand's Cluster Architecture (CLAR) and flaunts a muscular hood, a large kidney grille with copper-colored surrounds, split-type LED headlights and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked by ORVMs, chrome window lining, and 23/22-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, quad exhaust tips, a diffuser, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.
The 2023 XM draws power from a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine paired with an electric motor. The setup generates 644hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 800Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Inside, the BMW XM has a luxurious cabin with a two-tone dashboard, Vintage Coffee Merino leather upholstery combined with soft Nappa leather, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display, ventilated seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a large touchscreen infotainment system with the latest iDrive 8 OS. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
In the US, the 2023 BMW XM starts at $159,995 (approximately Rs. 1.31 crore) and goes up to $185,000 (roughly Rs. 1.51 crore) for the range-topping Label Red variant. The SUV will start arriving at dealerships early next year.