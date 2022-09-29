Auto

One-off Ferrari SP51 breaks cover as a V12 speedster

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 29, 2022

Ferrari SP51 has designer diamond-cut alloy wheels (Photo credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari has taken the wraps off its super-exclusive SP51 supercar. The speedster is a one-off model specially designed by the brand's Special Projects division. The special livery with the blue and white striping running along the entire car's length is a homage to the 1955 410 S model. It is backed by a 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, V12 engine that generates a maximum power of 789hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2008, Ferrari established the Special Projects division to showcase the brand's designing prowess and to create one-off vehicles for its best and wealthiest customers.

The newest from the group is the SP51, which is essentially an open-top grand-tourer heavily based on the 812 GTS model.

The supercar also takes inspiration from the 1955 410 S, which gained popularity as a long-distance race car.

Exteriors The supercar flaunts an air splitter and quad exhaust tips

The Ferrari SP51 has an aggressive design language with a front-engine layout. It flaunts a lengthy and muscular bonnet, swept-back LED headlights, a front air splitter, a large grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the supercar is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer diamond-cut alloy wheels. Circular LED taillights, a diffuser, and quad exhaust tips grace the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 6.5-liter, V12 engine

The SP51 is based on the 812 GTS model and is powered by the same Euro 5-compliant 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, V12 engine that generates a maximum power of 789hp and a peak torque of 718Nm. The mill is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The speedster features Alcantara upholstery and carbon fiber trims

Inside, the SP51 has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin, featuring red Alcantara upholstery with blue and white stitching on the seats and door trims. The supercar features carbon fiber bits on the dashboard and center console, racing-type bucket seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags are available.

Information Ferrari SP51: Pricing

Details regarding the pricing of the super-exclusive Ferrari SP51 will not be disclosed by the Italian marque to the general public. For reference though, the 812 GTS model on which the one-off supercar is based, starts at $404,494 (approximately Rs. 3.3 crore) in the US.