Auto

Centre unveils space station-like miniature EV charging station concept

Centre unveils space station-like miniature EV charging station concept

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 29, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

The government plans to upgrade 5,000km of highways as E-highways (Photo credit: NHEV)

Soon, we will bid goodbyes to traditional petrol pumps and wayside amenities on national highways. The Centre has unveiled India's first-ever miniature EV charging station conceptualized by National Highways for EV (NHEV). The miniature model of what is an amalgamation of an EV charging infrastructure and an amenities plaza was revealed by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Context Why does this story matter?

The popularity of electric vehicles has increased immensely in India. Increasing demand for EVs has invited scrutiny of the charging infrastructure in the country.

The government has taken this opportunity to reimagine what charging stations could look like. If the miniature concept revealed is anything to go by, we are in for a treat.

Who knows, this may entice more people to buy EVs.

Possibility NHEV model is an all-in-1 package

The EV charging station-cum-amenities plaza envisaged by NHEV has a carved dome-like structure. The interior resembles a solar-powered AC space station. It will have an in-built food court lounge, ayurvedic wellness spa, eco-friendly bio-toilets, ATM & bank outlets, conference arena, and child & mother's room. Two-wheeler EV showrooms and Road Side Assistance facility with battery swapping units for local e-mobility will also be there.

Benefits The concept will promote business in areas it comes up

The EV charging station concept by NHEV reimagines what refueling stations are supposed to be. Unlike ICE-powered vehicles, EVs take a significant time to charge. The new concept takes into consideration the essential time lost when an EV is being charged. Not only will it improve the utility of time but also promote business in routes where it will come up.

Timeline Project is nearing the conclusion of commercial testing

The charging station is now in the trial phase. The pilot project is nearing the completion of its technical and commercial testing. The project is being tested with long-range EV buses and SUVs on the Delhi-Jaipur route. It began on September 9, 2022. The project has already been tested in UP, Delhi, and Haryana covering a distance of 210km.

Official words Confidence in EVs has increased over time: Gadkari

During the inaugural address, Gadkari said, "I have been talking about electric vehicles and have been answering many questions...However, it didn't happen and with a gradual increase in confidence in the technology, questions got answered." "If you can bring business class comfort in an electric bus with a trolley at an economical ticket cost, it will make public transportation more competent," he added.