2023 BMW Z4 roadster arrives with bevy of cosmetic changes

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 28, 2022, 06:26 pm 2 min read

2023 BMW Z4 gets three new paint options (Photo credit: BMW)

Roadsters are a dying breed, but BMW is not ready to give up on its beloved Z4 yet. The company has now decided to update the two-seater. The updated Z4 gets some visual tweaks, three new paints, and some streamlining to its trim structure. The M Sport trim which was earlier standard only on M40i now becomes standard for the sDrive 30i as well.

Why does this story matter?

The BMW Z4 is the result of a collaboration between the German company and Toyota. The first Z4 was introduced in 2002 and since then, it has continued to withstand the hybrid pull and remain a purist's dream.

It is refreshing that the roadster is getting a mid-cycle update but fortunately or unfortunately (depending on which side you are on), not much has changed.

Exteriors The roadster has a restyled kidney grille

The new BMW Z4 sports a sculpted hood, redesigned mesh-style BMW kidney grille, sleek upswept headlights, revamped air curtains, and a soft top. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a lid-mounted spoiler grace the rear end. It is offered in three new shades namely, Thunderlight Metallic, Portimao Blue Metallic, and Skyscraper Gray Metallic.

Information The M40i is powered by a 382hp, inline 6-cylinder engine

The 2023 BMW Z4 sDrive30i is powered by a 2.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline 4-cylinder engine that generates 255hp/398.6Nm. The M40i trim is fueled by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline 6-cylinder motor that makes 382hp/499Nm. Both mills are mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors It packs a Live Cockpit Professional instrument cluster

The 2023 BMW Z4 has a driver-focused two-seater cabin featuring SensaTech upholstery, multi-zone climate control, welcome lights, heated front seats, and a three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel. The roadster houses a 10-speaker HiFi Sound System, a 10.25-inch Live Cockpit Professional instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. For passengers' safety, the car has multiple airbags, BMW's Advanced Safety System, and Active Guard.

Information 2023 BMW Z4: Pricing and availability

The 2023 BMW Z4 sDrive 30i starts at $53,795 (around Rs. 44.01 lakh) and the base price for the M40i is $66,295 (nearly Rs. 54.24 lakh). They will be available for purchase in November.