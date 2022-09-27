Auto

Tata introduces XMS and XMAS variants of the Safari SUV

The new variants remain mechanically unaltered (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has launched two new variants of the Safari SUV, called XMS and XMAS, in India. They are positioned above their respective XM and XMA trims. The new models offer additional features both inside and out, such as automatic headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, and driving modes. They continue to be backed by a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that generates 168hp of power.

Safari is one of Tata Motors' most popular cars in India. The introduction of new variants with added features should further boost its sales this festive season.

Notably, the Safari is not the only vehicle from the brand to get an update this month. Earlier, this September, the company had introduced the Harrier XMS variant on our shores.

The Tata Safari XMS and XMAS have a lengthy hood, a chromed grille, sleek auto headlamps with LED DRLs, a wide air vent, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, they are flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, electrically foldable ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a window wiper are available on the rear end.

The Tata Safari XMS and XMAS run on a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that generates 168hp/350Nm. The mill is linked to 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. They also get three driving modes: Eco, City, and Sport.

The Tata Safari XMS and XMAS have a spacious cabin with a height-adjustable driver's seat, steering-mounted controls, an 8-speaker sound system, auto climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. They house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and a reverse parking camera.

In India, the XMS version of the Tata Safari SUV bears a price tag of Rs. 17.96 lakh, while the XMAS variant sports a price figure of Rs. 19.26 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).