Neon yellow Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door revealed to honor Roger Federer

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 26, 2022, 06:15 pm 2 min read

The Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door in honor of Roger Federer was displayed at the Laver Cup (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Tennis legend Roger Federer has bid adieu to the sport after a career spanning over 20 years. Now, Mercedes-Benz has decided to celebrate its 14-year-old partnership with the legend with a one-off AMG GT 4-Door. The neon yellow-painted coupe is a GT63 S E Performance hybrid, the top variant of this AMG model. The car was displayed throughout the recently-held Laver Cup.

Context Why does this story matter?

This year's Laver Cup sponsored by Mercedes-Benz witnessed one of the most emotional moments in tennis history as the 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer bid farewell to tennis.

A tennis ball wasn't the only thing in yellow at the famous O2 Arena in London. There was the special AMG GT 4-Door that Mercedes-Benz painted in yellow to commemorate the special occasion.

Exteriors The car has Federer's 'RF' logo on it

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has a muscular hood, a wide grille with vertical slats, sleek headlamps, a wide air dam, and wrap-around taillights. The one-off Roger Federer version has a neon yellow paintwork reminiscent of a tennis ball and the "RF" logo (the sportsperson's initials). On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information It runs on an 831hp, twin-turbo, V8 powertrain

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine mated with an electric motor on the rear axle. The powertrain generates a maximum power of 831hp and a peak torque of 1,467Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just four seconds.

Interiors The coupe has an MBUX touchscreen infotainment panel

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door has a luxurious 4-seater cabin with heated seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It has a widescreen cockpit with an MBUX touchscreen infotainment system and an AMG-hybrid-specific display. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, crash sensors, parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control.

Information What about its availability?

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door in neon yellow and flaunting Federer's "RF" logo is a one-off model. It is not available for sale. However, there will be more cars under Mercedes's collaboration with Federer titled "Neon Legacy."