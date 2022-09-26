Auto

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in six variants: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 26, 2022, 03:22 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in 9 shades (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the Grand Vitara mid-size SUV in India. It is available in six variants and its price begins at Rs. 10.45 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look and a luxurious cabin loaded with a bevy of tech-based features. Under the hood, it is available with a choice of two hybrid powertrains.

The Grand Vitara is Maruti Suzuki's flagship model in India and was unveiled earlier this year.

The car is based on the brand's Global-C platform and has brought back the all-wheel-drive system to this segment after the discontinuation of the Renault Duster AWD.

In our market, the premium vehicle takes on rivals such as the Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos.

Exteriors The car has 16-inch wheels and roof rails

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a lengthy hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, a silvered skid plate, and split-style headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear end. The car is available in nine colors including, Nexa Blue, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red, Arctic White, Grandeur Gray, and Splendid Silver.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets a panoramic sunroof and 360-degree-view camera

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has a spacious dual-tone black and brown-colored cabin with ventilated front seats, auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment panel with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Suzuki Connect support. Six airbags and a 360-degree-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Engine Two hybrid powertrains options are available

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara runs on a 1.5-liter K15C petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system. The setup generates 102hp/137Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. A 1.5-liter TNGA petrol motor (91hp/122Nm) with a strong-hybrid system is also available. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 114hp/141Nm, mated to an e-CVT gearbox.

Information Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at Rs. 10.45 lakh for the base Sigma MT model and goes up to Rs. 19.49 lakh for the range-topping Alpha+ eCVT trim (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the car are open.

