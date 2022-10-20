Auto

Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary Edition breaks cover: Check features

Oct 20, 2022

Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary Edition flaunts red-colored wheels with silver pinstripes (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

To commemorate the golden jubilee of the Z series of motorcycles, Kawasaki has unveiled a 50th Anniversary Edition of the Z650 in the global market. The special edition bike is offered in an all-new Firecracker Red paint scheme. The motorcycle takes inspiration from the 1980's Z-GP models and features a "Z 50th" logo on the front fender. The bike remains mechanically unaltered.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki's Z-series of motorcycles are regarded as on of the most capable two-wheelers in the world. The motorcycle range competes in two segments: Streetfighter and Neo-Retro Scrambler.

The Japanese superbike marque has unveiled a special 50th Anniversary Edition of the Z650 as a homage to the legendary Z1 model.

It features the brand's "Sugomi" design philosophy, which imitates a predator in a crouching stance.

Design The streetfighter flaunts a muscular fuel tank and all-LED lighting

The Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary Edition has an aggressive design language and flaunts a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, an angular dual-pod LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, and a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle packs a 4.3-inch colored-TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike rides on red-colored 17-inch alloy wheels with silver pinstripes.

Information It is powered by a 67hp, 649cc engine

The Z650 50th Anniversary Edition is backed by a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motor develops a maximum power of 67.3hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6,700rpm.

Safety It is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the Z650 50th Anniversary Edition comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and a preload-adjustable horizontal back-link unit on the rear end.

Information Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary Edition: Pricing

In the US market, the Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary Edition will set you back by $8,299 (approximately Rs. 6.86 lakh). It is unlikely that the special-edition streetfighter will arrive in India.