Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary Edition breaks cover: Check features
To commemorate the golden jubilee of the Z series of motorcycles, Kawasaki has unveiled a 50th Anniversary Edition of the Z650 in the global market. The special edition bike is offered in an all-new Firecracker Red paint scheme. The motorcycle takes inspiration from the 1980's Z-GP models and features a "Z 50th" logo on the front fender. The bike remains mechanically unaltered.
- Kawasaki's Z-series of motorcycles are regarded as on of the most capable two-wheelers in the world. The motorcycle range competes in two segments: Streetfighter and Neo-Retro Scrambler.
- The Japanese superbike marque has unveiled a special 50th Anniversary Edition of the Z650 as a homage to the legendary Z1 model.
- It features the brand's "Sugomi" design philosophy, which imitates a predator in a crouching stance.
The Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary Edition has an aggressive design language and flaunts a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, an angular dual-pod LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, and a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle packs a 4.3-inch colored-TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike rides on red-colored 17-inch alloy wheels with silver pinstripes.
The Z650 50th Anniversary Edition is backed by a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motor develops a maximum power of 67.3hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6,700rpm.
In terms of rider safety, the Z650 50th Anniversary Edition comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front and a preload-adjustable horizontal back-link unit on the rear end.
In the US market, the Kawasaki Z650 50th Anniversary Edition will set you back by $8,299 (approximately Rs. 6.86 lakh). It is unlikely that the special-edition streetfighter will arrive in India.