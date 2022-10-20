Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition's price and features revealed

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 20, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

SKODA KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition will flaunt 17-inch alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech carmaker SKODA is gearing up to launch the Anniversary Edition of the KUSHAQ in India in the coming days. The special edition car was spotted at a dealer stockyard sans camouflage. The pricing details have also been leaked via a report from ZigWheels. The SUV will get a couple of additional features and cosmetic enhancements over the Style trim.

Context Why does this story matter?

The KUSHAQ was a game-changer for SKODA in India. The brand introduced the capable offering in the highly competitive and lucrative compact SUV segment on our shores in March 2021.

Since then, the Czech automaker saw a surge in demand for the sporty four-wheeler from young buyers.

The model had crossed the 1.5 million production milestone in April this year.

Exteriors The SUV will get special 'Anniversary Edition' badging and stickering

The SKODA KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition will retain the design from the standard model and feature a few cosmetic changes such as special 'Anniversary Edition' badging and stickering, along with chrome garnish on the door sills and the signature butterfly grille. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. It will likely get an all-LED setup for lighting.

Information It will be offered with two powertrain options

The upcoming KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition will draw power from a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that develops 115hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter four-cylinder mill that churns out 150hp/250Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by either a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors It will feature a 10.0-inch infotainment system and ventilated seats

On the inside, the upcoming KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition will get a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV will sport a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information SKODA KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition: What will it cost?

As per ZigWheels, the SKODA KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition will range between Rs. 15.59 lakh and Rs. 19.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition SUV demands a premium of Rs. 30,000 over the Style trim.