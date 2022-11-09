Auto

Suzuki V-STROM 800DE arrives with sporty looks and new engine

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 09, 2022, 12:41 pm 2 min read

Suzuki V-STROM 800DE rides on wire-spoked wheels (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Japanese automaker Suzuki has introduced the V-STROM 800DE adventure bike for the global markets. We do not know if it will arrive in India. As for the highlights, the motorcycle looks sporty and offers a bevy of electronic riding aids, including switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle. It is fueled by a 776cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled engine that makes 82hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 2002, the V-STROM range of motorcycles has been the most sought after offering from Suzuki in the ADV segment.

The off-road-biased motorcycle offers nimble ride and handling characteristics along with a host of electronic riding aids for added safety.

The V-STROM 800DE is an all-new model in the line-up and features a new 776cc, parallel-twin engine.

Design The motorbike has spoked rims and TFT instrument console

Suzuki V-STROM 800DE sits on a steel frame and has a prominent beak, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a 5.0-inch TFT LCD instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. It rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. The two-wheeler is offered in Champion Yellow No. 2 and Glass Matte Mechanical Gray shades.

Information It runs on an 82hp, 776cc engine

Suzuki V-STROM 800DE draws power from a 776cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 82hp and a peak torque of 78Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety It gets inverted telescopic front forks

The Suzuki V-STROM 800DE is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, and switchable traction control. It also gets four riding modes. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front end and an oil-damped mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Suzuki V-STROM 800DE: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the Suzuki V-STROM 800DE are currently unavailable. However, in the US, it should carry a significant premium over the V-Strom 650XT priced at $9,599 (around Rs. 7.8 lakh).