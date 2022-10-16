Rezvani Vengeance is a bulletproof fortress on four wheels
Rezvani Motors has introduced the Vengeance SUV for the global markets with a starting price tag of $249,000 (approximately Rs. 2.05 crore). It is essentially a four-wheeled tank with rugged, bulletproof body panels and a luxurious tech-biased cabin. The US-based automaker also provides an optional military pack with bulletproof glass, body armor, a smoke screen, run-flat tires, and gas masks, among other safety equipment.
- Founded by Ferris Rezvani, US automaker Rezvani Motors designs and manufactures high-performance sports cars and armored vehicles for the global car markets.
- The Vengeance is the third rugged SUV, after the Hercules 6x6 and Tank, in the brand's 2023 portfolio.
- The military-style off-roader features a retuned version of the 6.2-liter, V8 engine, that does duties in the Dodge Demon, as standard.
The Rezvani Vengeance looks aggressive with military-style, rugged body panels and flaunts a muscular clamshell hood with functional air scoops, swept-back LED headlights, a large grille, and chunky bumpers with integrated skid plates. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, optional bulletproof windows, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch alloy wheels. An LED lightbar and large exhaust vents grace the rear end.
The Vengeance SUV is backed by a 6.2-liter, supercharged, V8 engine that makes 682hp of power and 653Nm of peak torque. A 3.0-liter Duramax diesel motor or a 6.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V8 mill are also available.
Inside, the Vengeance has a luxurious seven-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, a two-tone dashboard, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a head-up display, three-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a digital instrument cluster with an AR display and a touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.
The military-style Rezvani Vengeance can be customized online to suit the needs of buyers. The rugged SUV starts at $249,000 (approximately Rs. 2.05 crore) and goes as high as $630,000 (roughly Rs. 5.19 crore) with all options, in the US market.