Rezvani Vengeance is a bulletproof fortress on four wheels

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 16, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Rezvani Vengeance rolls on 22-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Rezvani Motors)

Rezvani Motors has introduced the Vengeance SUV for the global markets with a starting price tag of $249,000 (approximately Rs. 2.05 crore). It is essentially a four-wheeled tank with rugged, bulletproof body panels and a luxurious tech-biased cabin. The US-based automaker also provides an optional military pack with bulletproof glass, body armor, a smoke screen, run-flat tires, and gas masks, among other safety equipment.

Founded by Ferris Rezvani, US automaker Rezvani Motors designs and manufactures high-performance sports cars and armored vehicles for the global car markets.

The Vengeance is the third rugged SUV, after the Hercules 6x6 and Tank, in the brand's 2023 portfolio.

The military-style off-roader features a retuned version of the 6.2-liter, V8 engine, that does duties in the Dodge Demon, as standard.

Exteriors The SUV has rugged-looking body panels and 22-inch alloy wheels

The Rezvani Vengeance looks aggressive with military-style, rugged body panels and flaunts a muscular clamshell hood with functional air scoops, swept-back LED headlights, a large grille, and chunky bumpers with integrated skid plates. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, optional bulletproof windows, flared wheel arches, and 22-inch alloy wheels. An LED lightbar and large exhaust vents grace the rear end.

Information It is offered with multiple powertrain options

The Vengeance SUV is backed by a 6.2-liter, supercharged, V8 engine that makes 682hp of power and 653Nm of peak torque. A 3.0-liter Duramax diesel motor or a 6.2-liter, naturally-aspirated V8 mill are also available.

Interiors The four-wheeler gets ventilated seats and a head-up display

Inside, the Vengeance has a luxurious seven-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, a two-tone dashboard, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a head-up display, three-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a digital instrument cluster with an AR display and a touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Rezvani Vengeance: Pricing

The military-style Rezvani Vengeance can be customized online to suit the needs of buyers. The rugged SUV starts at $249,000 (approximately Rs. 2.05 crore) and goes as high as $630,000 (roughly Rs. 5.19 crore) with all options, in the US market.