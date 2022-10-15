Auto

Keeway SR 125 v/s Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: A comparison

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 15, 2022, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Both motorcycles are equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

Keeway has launched its most affordable offering, the SR 125 in India. It features a retro design language and competes in the premium commuter motorcycle segment. However, the market is dominated by the ever-popular Pulsar NS 125 from the stables of Bajaj Auto. It appeals to both college kids and young professionals with its edgy design language. But which one is better?

Context Why does this story matter?

Bajaj Auto has been dominating the premium commuter motorcycle segment ever since the introduction of the Pulsar NS 125. The bike has a rugged, streetfighter look, similar to its elder siblings.

However, the Indian motorcycle market has been slowly warming up to different genres of two-wheelers such as 'scrambler' and 'neo-retro.'

Keeway is planning to gain from the shift, using its retro-looking SR 125.

Design The Pulsar NS 125 is visually more pleasant

Keeway SR 125 flaunts a muscular 14.5-liter fuel tank, a round headlamp unit, a ribbed-pattern seat, a circular taillamp, an upswept exhaust, a single-pod instrument cluster, and 17-inch wire-spoked wheels. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 sports a sculpted 12-liter fuel tank with extensions, an angular halogen headlight, split-type seats, twin LED taillamps, an underbelly exhaust, a semi-digital instrument console, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Performance Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 gets a more powerful engine

The SR 125 is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 9.7hp and a peak torque of 8.2Nm. The Pulsar NS 125 draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 12hp of maximum power and 11Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Safety The SR 125 offers more safety

For the rider's safety, the Keeway SR 125 and Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 are equipped with disc brakes on the front wheel. The former gets a rear disc brake as well, while the latter is offered with a drum brake at the back. Both bikes get telescopic front forks. However, SR 125 features dual shock absorbers, while Pulsar gets a mono-shock unit at the rear.

Verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the Keeway SR 125 retails at Rs. 1.19 lakh, while the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 will set you back by Rs. 1.04 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The SR 125 has a unique old-school charm from the late 1960s. However, our vote goes in favor of the Pulsar NS 125, for its modern design, powerful engine, and overall value-for-money proposition.