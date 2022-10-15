Auto

Keeway MBP F125 breaks cover at Intermot 2022: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 15, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

Keeway MBP F125 has a wheelbase of 1,380mm. Representative image (Photo credit: Keeway)

Hungarian brand Keeway has revealed an entry-level streetfighter motorcycle, the MBP F125 at the 2022 Intermot show in Cologne, Germany. The KTM 125 Duke-rivaling bike is expected to reach Indian shores soon after its global launch in the coming month. The motorcycle features a modern and athletic design language and is powered by a 124.9cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 15hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

QJMotor-owned Keeway debuted in India in May this year and has been on a roll ever since. The brand has introduced seven products in its portfolio, which includes sub-500cc motorcycles and scooters.

The Hungarian bikemaker has now showcased the MBP F125, inspired by the capable MBP M502N, at the ongoing Intermot 2022.

It is an ideal bike for new riders across the globe.

Design The bike flaunts an LED headlamp and alloy wheels

The Keeway MBP F125 has an aggressive streetfighter silhouette and flaunts a muscular 14-liter fuel tank with extensions, an angular LED headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, grab rails, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section with sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle packs a digital instrument cluster and a floating-type rear tire hugger. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine

The MBP F125 is fueled by a 124.9cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motor develops a maximum power of 15hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.85Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety It is equipped with disc brakes and inverted front forks

For the safety of the rider, the MBP F125 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by gold-colored inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information Keeway MBP F125: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the MBP F125 will be disclosed by Keeway in the coming months. However, we expect it to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

