5 delicious Japanese snacks you must try
By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 15, 2025
02:26 pm
Japanese snacks are a perfect mix of flavors and textures, so interesting yet so delicious. From sweet to savory, these snacks give you a taste of Japan's illustrious culinary culture. Be it crunchy or chewy, there's something for everyone. Here are five Japanese snacks that you should definitely try at least once in your life.

Mochi

Mochi: A chewy delight

Mochi is a traditional Japanese rice cake prepared with glutinous rice, which is pounded into paste and molded into shape. It has a soft, chewy texture and can either be filled with sweet red bean paste or flavored with matcha. Mochi can be eaten as a dessert or snack and is especially popular during the New Year celebrations in Japan.

Senbei

Senbei: The crunchy rice cracker

Senbei are traditional Japanese rice crackers that come in different shapes, sizes, and flavors. Usually made from rice flour, they can be sweet or savory. Some senbei are seasoned with soy sauce, whereas others may even have seaweed wrapped around them to amp up the flavor. Given their satisfying crunch, these crackers are an excellent snack option.

Dorayaki

Dorayaki: Sweet pancake sandwiches

Dorayaki is made of two fluffy pancakes stuffed with sweet red bean paste called anko. This famous confectionery item is commonly eaten as an afternoon snack or dessert in Japan. The soft pancakes coupled with the smooth filling make dorayaki a go-to dish for all sweet lovers.

Pocky

Pocky: Iconic chocolate-coated sticks

Pocky is perhaps one of Japan's most iconic snacks. These thin biscuit sticks covered in chocolate or other flavored coatings like strawberry or matcha green tea are easily one of the most convenient treats. They are packed neatly, so you can easily share them with your friends during a get-together or just indulge yourself when you want something sweet but light.

Wasabi peas

Wasabi peas: Spicy crunchy snack

Wasabi peas provide an exhilarating combination of fiery heat from wasabi seasoning and crispy roasted peas, making for an addictive snacking experience. They're an ideal pick for those who enjoy daring flavors without the intense levels of spiciness that other global cuisine options come with. This snack hits the sweet spot between fiery zest and satisfying crunch, making it an exciting pick for adventurous palates looking for something unique.