Tofu made easy: 5 dishes to try 

Tofu is a versatile, protein-rich ingredient that serves as a staple in most vegetarian and vegan diets. Its flavor-absorbing quality makes it a great choice for an array of dishes. Whether you're a tofu newbie or looking to broaden your culinary skills, these five recipes will get you to use this nutritious ingredient in your meals. From savory stir-fries to creamy desserts, dig into these five amazing tofu recipes!

Stir-fry Crispy tofu stir-fry delight Crispy tofu stir-fry makes for a quick and satisfying dish, combining the crunchiness of tofu with vibrant vegetables. Start by pressing the tofu to get rid of excess moisture, and cut it into cubes. Toss the cubes in cornstarch before frying them to get golden brown. Add your favorite veggies such as bell peppers and broccoli, along with soy sauce and ginger for flavor. Perfect for a weeknight dinner!

Dessert Silken tofu chocolate mousse Silken tofu chocolate mousse is a great twist on traditional desserts. Simply blend silken tofu, melted dark chocolate, and a dash of vanilla extract until smooth. Refrigerate for a minimum of two hours before serving. The result is a creamy, rich mousse that satiates any sweet tooth while giving you protein from the tofu.

Tacos Spicy tofu tacos with avocado cream Spicy tofu tacos are an exciting way to enjoy plant-based cuisine with bold flavors. Crumble firm tofu into small pieces and saute it with taco seasoning until well-coated and heated through. Serve in corn tortillas topped with fresh salsa, lettuce, and avocado cream made by blending ripe avocados with lime juice and cilantro.

Skewers Grilled tofu skewers with peanut sauce Grilled tofu skewers are ideal for outdoor parties or basic dinners at home. Marinate cubed firm tofu in soy sauce, garlic powder, and sesame oil before threading onto skewers with colorful veggies like cherry tomatoes or zucchini slices. Grill until lightly charred all over and serve hot, drizzled generously over peanut sauce made from peanut butter mixed together smoothly using coconut milk plus lime juice as desired.