Healthy and tasty: 5 flaxseed recipes

Flaxseeds are a powerhouse of nutrition, being a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and lignans. Adding flaxseeds to your daily diet can boost your nutritional intake and promote overall health. Here are five simple yet delightful recipes that make it easier to reap the benefits of flaxseeds through various meals in the day.

Breakfast boost Flaxseed smoothie bowl Start your day with a nutritious flaxseed smoothie bowl. Blend one banana, half a cup of spinach, one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds, and half a cup of almond milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with sliced fruits like strawberries or blueberries for added flavor and nutrients. Not only is this breakfast option quick to prepare, it also provides essential vitamins and minerals to kickstart your morning.

Snack time treat Flaxseed oatmeal cookies For a healthy snack, try flaxseed oatmeal cookies. Mix one cup rolled oats, half a cup whole wheat flour, two tablespoon ground flaxseeds, one teaspoon baking powder, and half a teaspoon cinnamon in a bowl. Stir in honey or maple syrup to taste. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 10 minutes, until golden brown. These cookies provide fiber-rich goodness, perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Salad enhancer Flaxseed salad dressing Elevate your salads with homemade flaxseed dressing. Mix two tablespoons olive oil with one tablespoon apple cider vinegar and add one teaspoon ground flaxseeds, along with salt and pepper to taste. Shake well before drizzling over fresh greens or roasted vegetables for an extra dose of omega-3s without compromising on taste.

Baking delight Flaxseed bread rolls Incorporate more nutrition into your bread by adding flaxseeds to homemade rolls. In a mixing bowl, combine three cups all-purpose flour with two tablespoons ground flaxseeds and a yeast mixture made from warm water, sugar, and salt. Knead the dough, let it rise, and bake at 190 degrees Celsius (375 degrees Fahrenheit) for 25 minutes until golden brown. Enjoy warm, fluffy rolls packed with nutrients in every bite.