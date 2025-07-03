5 must-try sesame seed dishes 

Tiny powerhouses of flavor and nutrition, sesame seeds are commonly used in many cuisines across the globe. The versatile seeds can elevate sweet and savory dishes alike. Vigorous, crunchy, and nutty, sesame seeds lend a unique texture and taste to food. From classic recipes to modern takes, sesame seeds can do it all. Here are five exciting sesame seed dishes you should try today.

Flavorful noodles Sesame noodles with vegetables Sesame noodles with vegetables is a simple but delectable dish that marries the nuttiness of sesame seeds with fresh vegetables. The noodles are tossed in a savory sauce of soy sauce, sesame oil, and garlic, and topped with toasted sesame seeds for a crunchier bite. Ideal for a quick lunch/dinner option that's filling and healthy, this dish is a crowd-pleaser.

Creamy dressing Tahini dressing on salads Tahini dressing, prepared with ground sesame seeds, gives you a creamy texture without any dairy. Drizzle it over salads for that added richness and depth of flavor. The dressing usually has lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and salt for seasoning. This versatile dressing goes well with leafy greens or roasted vegetables.

Crunchy treat Sesame seed brittle snack Sesame seed brittle is a sweet snack that combines sugar/honey and toasted sesame seeds to create a crunchy treat. The brittle can be enjoyed on its own as a snack or as an ingredient in desserts like ice cream toppings or yogurt parfaits. Its simplicity makes it easy to prepare at home, offering an irresistible combination of sweetness and nuttiness.

Japanese delight Goma-ae spinach salad Goma-ae is a traditional Japanese side dish of blanched spinach dressed in a delicious mixture of ground sesame seeds, soy sauce, sugar, and mirin. The rich ground sesame perfectly complements the natural sweetness of spinach leaves. This makes Goma-ae an excellent accompaniment to any meal with its refreshing taste profile.