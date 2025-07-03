Stock up your pantry with these essential lentils
Lentils are a must-have in vegetarian kitchens, both versatile and nutritious. They are packed with protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients, making them the perfect meat substitute. Keeping your pantry stocked with a range of lentils can open up your culinary options, and make sure you have the right ingredients for a variety of dishes. Here are some essential lentils for a vegetarian kitchen pantry.
Red lentils
Red lentils: Quick-cooking option
Red lentils are the fastest cooking, mildest lentils. They break down easily when cooked, making them perfect for soups and stews. Their soft consistency is perfect for creamy dishes, without having to use extra thickeners. Not only that, red lentils are also high in protein and iron, contributing to a balanced diet.
Green lentils
Green lentils: Versatile choice
Green lentils do a good job at holding their shape while cooking. They're perfect for salads and side dishes. They have a slightly peppery flavor which adds depth to recipes. These lentils take longer to cook than red lentils but provide more texture to finished dishes. Green lentils are also high in fiber and folate.
Brown lentils
Brown lentils: Everyday staple
Brown lentils are a staple in most kitchens, valued for their versatility and affordability. They have an earthy flavor which complements a variety of cuisines, elevating the taste of many dishes. These lentils also cook faster than others, but retain their shape well, making them an ideal choice for soups as well as casseroles. Their cooking qualities and flavor make them an essential ingredient for everyday meals.
Black Beluga
Black beluga Lentils: Gourmet touch
Black beluga lentils look so much like caviar when cooked, it is almost uncanny. Their tiny size and shiny sheen make them the perfect ingredient to add an element of class, and health, into dishes like salads or pilafs where appearance counts too. Not only are these tiny legumes loaded with antioxidants, they are also brimming with proteins, making them both stunning and healthy.