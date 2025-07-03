Stock up your pantry with these essential lentils

Lentils are a must-have in vegetarian kitchens, both versatile and nutritious. They are packed with protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients, making them the perfect meat substitute. Keeping your pantry stocked with a range of lentils can open up your culinary options, and make sure you have the right ingredients for a variety of dishes. Here are some essential lentils for a vegetarian kitchen pantry.

Red lentils Red lentils: Quick-cooking option Red lentils are the fastest cooking, mildest lentils. They break down easily when cooked, making them perfect for soups and stews. Their soft consistency is perfect for creamy dishes, without having to use extra thickeners. Not only that, red lentils are also high in protein and iron, contributing to a balanced diet.

Green lentils Green lentils: Versatile choice Green lentils do a good job at holding their shape while cooking. They're perfect for salads and side dishes. They have a slightly peppery flavor which adds depth to recipes. These lentils take longer to cook than red lentils but provide more texture to finished dishes. Green lentils are also high in fiber and folate.

Brown lentils Brown lentils: Everyday staple Brown lentils are a staple in most kitchens, valued for their versatility and affordability. They have an earthy flavor which complements a variety of cuisines, elevating the taste of many dishes. These lentils also cook faster than others, but retain their shape well, making them an ideal choice for soups as well as casseroles. Their cooking qualities and flavor make them an essential ingredient for everyday meals.