Why sumac deserves a spot in your spice rack 

Tangy and vibrant, sumac is taking over kitchens rapidly across the globe. Famous for its lemony taste, sumac can add a whole new dimension to an array of dishes. Check out these five innovative recipes using sumac, and get fresh ideas to enrich your culinary experiences. From salads to desserts, these recipes highlight the versatility of this Middle-Eastern spice, inspiring you to try new flavors.

Roasted veggies Sumac-spiced roasted vegetables Roasting vegetables with sumac adds a lovely tanginess to them, enhancing their natural sweetness. Toss your choice of vegetables (say carrots, bell peppers, zucchini) with olive oil and a generous sprinkle of sumac, and roast them in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius for around 25 minutes. The end result is a colorful and tasty side dish that goes well with many main courses.

Hummus Twist Sumac-infused hummus Adding sumac to hummus gives a fun twist to the classic dip. Blend chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and a teaspoon of ground sumac until smooth. The spice elevates the creamy texture of the hummus with its citrusy notes. Serve it as an appetizer or spread on sandwiches for an extra burst of flavor.

Popcorn snack Sumac-dusted popcorn For a unique snack experience, try dusting freshly popped popcorn with sumac. Mix melted butter or olive oil with salt and ground sumac before drizzling over warm popcorn. Toss well to ensure even coating. This simple yet inventive recipe transforms ordinary popcorn into a zesty treat perfect for movie nights or casual gatherings.

Salad dressing Sumac-lemon dressing for salads Create a refreshing salad dressing by mixing olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, honey or maple syrup (for sweetness balance, if desired), salt, pepper, and one tablespoon ground sumac. Whisk together until emulsified, then drizzle over mixed greens, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, and red onion rings. This dressing brings out freshness while adding depth through its tartness.