5 creative ways to cook with potatoes 

Potatoes are a staple in most kitchens around the world owing to their versatility and affordability. This humble tuber can be turned into a range of dishes, each displaying its unique potential. From crispy snacks to hearty meals, potatoes can do it all. Here, we look at five unique recipes that highlight the classic potato in innovative ways, giving you fresh ideas for your next meal.

Herb infusion Crispy potato pancakes with herbs Crispy potato pancakes are a delightful way to enjoy potatoes with a twist. Grated potatoes along with fresh herbs like parsley and chives make a flavorful batter. When fried till golden brown, these pancakes give a satisfying crunch on the outside while being tender inside. Serve as an appetizer or side dish for any meal.

Comfort Bowl Creamy potato soup with leeks A creamy potato soup is ideal for those cooler days when you're craving comfort food. By mixing potatoes with leeks and simmering them in vegetable broth, you get a rich base that is both nourishing and delicious. Puree the mixture until smooth and finish with a touch of cream for added richness.

Spice kick Spicy roasted potatoes with paprika Roasted potatoes come alive when seasoned generously with paprika and other spices like cumin or chili powder. Cut into wedges or cubes, these potatoes develop crispy edges while soaking up the bold flavors of the spices while roasting. They make a wonderful side to any main course.

Cheese delight Cheesy potato gratin layers Potato gratin is the perfect combination of thinly sliced potatoes, cheese and cream, baked to perfection until golden. This indulgence ensures a bubbly top and gooey layers that go well with some roasted veggies or salads. Its rich, creamy texture is all you need to elevate any meal, giving you a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication in every bite.