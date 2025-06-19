What's the story

With their vibrant colors and unique flavors, heirloom carrots offer a delightful twist to traditional veggie stews.

From deep purple to bright yellow, these carrots are available in a multitude of shades, each with its own taste and texture.

Adding the heirloom varieties to your stew not just makes it visually appealing but also adds depth to the flavor profile.

Here's how you can craft delicious veggie stews using these diverse carrot varieties.