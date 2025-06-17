Pesto, reimagined: 5 herby variations to try
What's the story
Pesto is that one sauce you can use in anything, from pasta to sandwiches.
Though traditionally made with basil, pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil, you can reinvent pesto with different herbs for a fresh twist.
Using unique herbs not only adds a new flavor but also makes your meals more nutritious.
Here are five innovative pesto recipes with distinctive herbs to elevate your culinary experience.
Zesty twist
Cilantro and lime pesto
Cilantro and lime pesto gives a refreshing twist to the classic recipe.
Swapping out basil for cilantro and adding a dash of lime juice, this variant packs a zesty punch that goes well with grilled vegetables or a taco topping.
The earthy flavor of cilantro combined with tanginess of lime makes for an invigorating sauce ideal for summer dishes.
Refreshing blend
Mint and almond pesto
Mint adds a cool freshness to this pesto variation. By swapping out pine nuts with almonds, you add nutty richness while keeping the creamy texture intact.
This mint and almond pesto pairs beautifully as a salad dressing or drizzled on roasted potatoes.
Not only do mint leaves lend an aromatic quality, but they also enhance the subtle sweetness of almonds.
Peppery punch
Arugula and walnut pesto
Arugula's peppery notes make it an exciting choice for pesto lovers looking for something bold.
Paired with walnuts instead of pine nuts, this version delivers depth in flavor and texture.
Arugula walnut pesto is perfect as a spread on sandwiches or mixed into pasta dishes where its robust taste can shine through without overpowering other ingredients.
Nut-free option
Parsley and sunflower seed pesto
For those looking for nut-free alternatives, parsley mixed with sunflower seeds makes for an excellent solution without having to compromise on taste or texture.
This vibrant green sauce has citrus-y hints from lemon juice, which balances out parsley's slightly bitter undertones beautifully when tossed into grain bowls or served with grilled vegetables.
Earthy flavor
Sage and hazelnut pesto
Sage lends its earthy aroma to this unique take on traditional pesto by teaming up with hazelnuts instead of more common choices like pine nuts or almonds.
The result: rich flavors reminiscent of autumnal comfort foods such as risotto toppings.
They meld seamlessly together, creating layers upon layers worth savoring bite after bite.