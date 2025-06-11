What's the story

Panzanella, a traditional Italian salad, has evolved significantly from its humble beginnings.

Originating in the Tuscan region, this dish was initially a way to use up stale bread and fresh garden vegetables.

Over time, it has become a beloved staple in kitchens worldwide.

The journey of panzanella reflects cultural shifts and culinary innovations that have shaped its current form.

This article explores the historical journey of panzanella and its place in today's kitchens.