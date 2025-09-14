Manipur reels under flash floods, landslides after heavy rainfall

Apart from the flooding, landslides have also been reported from Awangkhul in Noney district and the hilly areas of Senapati and Kamjong. The water levels of major rivers such as Imphal, Nambul, and Iril have risen considerably but are still below the danger mark. The Water Resources Department is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further disasters.

Ongoing rainfall

Weather forecast for today

The northeastern state has witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts over the past 24 hours. More rain is expected on Sunday, according to weather forecasts. It was raining heavily even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Imphal on Saturday, September 13. Authorities informed the PM that the weather was not conducive to travel by helicopter to Churachandpur. As a result, he chose to reach the venue by road.