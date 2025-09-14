Missing pregnant woman reunites with family after 36 years
A woman from Nagpur, missing since 1989 while pregnant, has been reunited with her family after 36 years. She left home to escape abuse, leaving behind her husband and two young kids.
Over the decades, her family believed she had died—her husband passed away six years ago and her son two years ago.
Her daughter, now 38, had no idea her mother was still alive.
Her life in the last few years
In 2018, she turned up at a shelter home in West Bengal and gave birth to another daughter there.
Due to ongoing mental health issues, she was moved between women's homes in Mumbai and Nagpur.
It was only this year that officials pieced together clues from her memories—like Butibori and her dad's job as a postman—to track down her original family with police help.
She is now getting therapy
The reunion brought both relief and sadness: the woman is finally back with loved ones but learned of the loss of her husband and son.
Her journey shows just how tough long-term separation can be—and why social services matter so much for reconnecting lost families.
She's now getting therapy at Nagpur's Regional Mental Hospital.