Missing pregnant woman reunites with family after 36 years India Sep 14, 2025

A woman from Nagpur, missing since 1989 while pregnant, has been reunited with her family after 36 years. She left home to escape abuse, leaving behind her husband and two young kids.

Over the decades, her family believed she had died—her husband passed away six years ago and her son two years ago.

Her daughter, now 38, had no idea her mother was still alive.