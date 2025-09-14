Lucknow-Delhi flight with Dimple Yadav grounded due to technical snag

An IndiGo flight headed from Lucknow to Delhi was grounded on Sunday due to a technical snag. The incident took place at around 10:30am at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. Flight 6E-2111, which had 151 passengers on board, including Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav , was preparing for takeoff when the pilots noticed that the engines were not generating enough thrust.

Emergency measures Pilot informed ATC, applied emergency brakes Upon noticing the snag, the pilot immediately informed Air Traffic Control and engaged the emergency brakes to stop the aircraft. Suraj Singh, a passenger from Gonda associated with the Samajwadi Party who was on board, described on social media how the sudden halt caused panic among passengers. The crew quickly calmed everyone down by explaining that a technical issue had been detected and that they would return to the terminal for inspection.

Alternate arrangements Passengers shifted to another plane After the aborted takeoff, all passengers were safely disembarked and shifted to another plane for their onward journey to Delhi. Dimple Yadav, who was in business class, was among those who boarded the replacement flight. IndiGo has apologized for the inconvenience caused by this incident and confirmed that all safety protocols were strictly followed during this time.