Bengaluru-Hyderabad bullet train to cut travel time to just 2 hours
The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Bengaluru-Hyderabad Bullet Train is scheduled for submission by March 2026.
South Central Railways has kicked off the final route survey along the 626km stretch—a key step before the Railway Board sends it for Cabinet approval.
Once running, this high-speed train will shrink travel time between these cities from a long 19 hours to just two.
Land acquisition is proving tricky
Land acquisition is proving tricky, with SCR's A Sridhar sharing that they're working closely with Karnataka officials to sort things out.
The project, inspired by the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train and set to hit speeds of 350km/h, has backing from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy wants land deals sped up, while Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu is pushing for an even bigger regional high-speed rail network—promising faster connections across South India in the near future.