Bengaluru-Hyderabad bullet train to cut travel time to just 2 hours

Land acquisition is proving tricky, with SCR's A Sridhar sharing that they're working closely with Karnataka officials to sort things out.

The project, inspired by the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train and set to hit speeds of 350km/h, has backing from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy wants land deals sped up, while Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu is pushing for an even bigger regional high-speed rail network—promising faster connections across South India in the near future.