Manipur faces flash floods, landslides after heavy rainfall India Sep 14, 2025

Manipur just faced a rough 24 hours, with heavy rain leading to sudden floods and landslides across several districts.

Neighborhoods like Yaingangpokpi, Santikhongbal, and Sabungkhok Khunou in Imphal East, plus Kakwa and Sagolband in Imphal West, saw homes go underwater.

And heads up—more rain is on the way this Sunday.