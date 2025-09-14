Next Article
Manipur faces flash floods, landslides after heavy rainfall
Manipur just faced a rough 24 hours, with heavy rain leading to sudden floods and landslides across several districts.
Neighborhoods like Yaingangpokpi, Santikhongbal, and Sabungkhok Khunou in Imphal East, plus Kakwa and Sagolband in Imphal West, saw homes go underwater.
And heads up—more rain is on the way this Sunday.
Landslides in Noney district
Alongside the flooding, landslides have hit places like Awangkhul in Noney district and hilly areas of Senapati and Kamjong.
Rivers such as Imphal, Nambul, and Iril are running high but haven't crossed danger levels yet.
The Water Resources Department says they're keeping a close watch on the situation.