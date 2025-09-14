India needs fresh strategies to tackle tobacco use: Health experts India Sep 14, 2025

Tobacco is still a huge problem in India—1.35 million people lose their lives to it every year, and quitting isn't easy: only about 7% of smokers actually manage to stop unaided.

The cost to the country is massive too, with tobacco-related diseases draining over ₹1.77 lakh crore annually.

Experts say India needs fresh strategies, aiming for a 30% drop in tobacco use by the end of 2025, in line with WHO goals.