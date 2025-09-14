India needs fresh strategies to tackle tobacco use: Health experts
Tobacco is still a huge problem in India—1.35 million people lose their lives to it every year, and quitting isn't easy: only about 7% of smokers actually manage to stop unaided.
The cost to the country is massive too, with tobacco-related diseases draining over ₹1.77 lakh crore annually.
Experts say India needs fresh strategies, aiming for a 30% drop in tobacco use by the end of 2025, in line with WHO goals.
Experts recommend smoke-free nicotine options
Health experts are highlighting smoke-free nicotine options—like pouches—as much less harmful than regular smoking since they skip tar and burning altogether.
Dr. Pawan Gupta points out these alternatives could benefit people with chronic illnesses like COPD or heart disease by reducing cigarette consumption.
While not risk-free and needing strong regulation, products already used in dozens of countries might support Indian smokers in moving away from cigarettes.