Hyderabad: Illegal drug lab operating inside school unearthed

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) in Hyderabad has unearthed an illegal Alprazolam manufacturing unit inside Medha School in Bowenpally. The operation was run by Malela Jaya Prakash Goud, the school's owner and director, who had been operating the drug lab for nine months. The raid resulted in the seizure of 3.4kg of finished Alprazolam and 4.3kg of semi-processed tablets, along with raw materials and manufacturing equipment.

Concealed operation The school was used to hide the drug-making operation The school, which runs classes from first to 10th standard, was used to hide the drug-making operation. The cellar of the building houses classrooms, while a bank occupies the ground floor, and part of the first floor is also used for teaching. The rear portion of the building, however, was converted into a drug lab by Goud.

Financial gain Goud was selling the narcotic to known contacts The EAGLE team also recovered ₹21 lakh in cash, believed to be the earnings from two days of sales. Goud was reportedly selling the narcotic to known contacts in Bhootpur, Mahabubnagar. Investigators also learnt that he had previously run a toddy shop in Mahabubnagar and paid one Guruva Reddy ₹2 lakh for the manufacturing formula for the drug.