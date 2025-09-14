Father kills daughter, son, then hangs himself in Bengaluru
A heartbreaking incident shook Bengaluru's Gonakanahalli village, where a father named Shivu (32) killed his 11-year-old daughter Chandrakala and 7-year-old son Uday Surya before taking his own life.
Shivu's wife, Manjula, is now in police custody for questioning.
The family had reportedly been struggling with marital issues and money problems.
What happened on day of incident
On the day of the tragedy, Shivu and Manjula allegedly drank alcohol before deciding to harm their children.
Afterward, Manjula tried to end her life but stopped when Shivu asked for food because he felt unwell.
When she returned from a nearby shop, she found that Shivu had hanged himself.
In shock, she reached out to her father using a neighbor's phone since her husband's was locked, which led neighbors to alert the police and resulted in Manjula being taken in for questioning.