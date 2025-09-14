Father kills daughter, son, then hangs himself in Bengaluru

What happened on day of incident

On the day of the tragedy, Shivu and Manjula allegedly drank alcohol before deciding to harm their children.

Afterward, Manjula tried to end her life but stopped when Shivu asked for food because he felt unwell.

When she returned from a nearby shop, she found that Shivu had hanged himself.

In shock, she reached out to her father using a neighbor's phone since her husband's was locked, which led neighbors to alert the police and resulted in Manjula being taken in for questioning.