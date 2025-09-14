Jharkhand: Naxalite commander with ₹5 lakh bounty killed

Operation launched at 7am

More than 200 members from CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar, and Palamu Police teamed up for this mission, which kicked off around 7am and targeted a squad led by Shashikant Ganjhu (who himself has a ₹10 lakh bounty).

This action comes less than two weeks after two policemen were killed and another injured by TSPC members.

Authorities say operations like these are part of an ongoing push to break up groups behind repeated attacks on law enforcement.