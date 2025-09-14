Jharkhand: Naxalite commander with ₹5 lakh bounty killed
On Sunday morning, security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district carried out a big operation in the Manatu forest, resulting in the death of a Naxalite commander from the TSPC with a ₹5 lakh bounty.
An INSAS rifle was found at the scene.
The deceased is most probably Mukhdev Yadav, pending family identification.
Operation launched at 7am
More than 200 members from CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar, and Palamu Police teamed up for this mission, which kicked off around 7am and targeted a squad led by Shashikant Ganjhu (who himself has a ₹10 lakh bounty).
This action comes less than two weeks after two policemen were killed and another injured by TSPC members.
Authorities say operations like these are part of an ongoing push to break up groups behind repeated attacks on law enforcement.