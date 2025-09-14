Next Article
Hyderabad: School used as drug lab, ₹21L cash seized
Hyderabad Police's EAGLE team just uncovered an illegal Alprazolam drug lab hidden inside Medha School, Bowenpally.
During the raid, they seized 3.5kg of finished Alprazolam and 4.3kg of semi-processed tablets, raw materials, equipment, and a hefty ₹21 lakh in cash.
The school's owner, Malela Jaya Prakash Goud, allegedly ran the operation with help from Guruvareddy.
Authorities say the drugs were being sent to toddy depots in Boothpur and Mahabubnagar—right from a place meant for learning.
Police are now digging deeper to find others involved and have promised tough action against everyone linked to this racket.
This case is a serious reminder of how far some will go for profit—even risking student safety.