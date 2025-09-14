Hindi Diwas 2025: Leaders on how language connects us all
India marked Hindi Diwas on September 14, celebrating the day back in 1949 when Hindi became an official language.
Top leaders like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh spoke about how Hindi connects people across the country—Shah pointed to its growing use in tech and research, while Singh called it a language that resonates emotionally with millions.
How leaders envision Hindi's future
Hindi Diwas isn't just about one language—it's a nod to India's rich mix of cultures and how a shared language can help everyone feel connected.
Leaders like S Jaishankar see Hindi boosting India's global presence, and Yogi Adityanath wants it to thrive in the digital age.
Supporting Hindi is also tied to bigger dreams: building a more united, self-reliant, and developed India where everyone has a voice.