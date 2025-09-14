Hindi Diwas 2025: Leaders on how language connects us all

How leaders envision Hindi's future

Hindi Diwas isn't just about one language—it's a nod to India's rich mix of cultures and how a shared language can help everyone feel connected.

Leaders like S Jaishankar see Hindi boosting India's global presence, and Yogi Adityanath wants it to thrive in the digital age.

Supporting Hindi is also tied to bigger dreams: building a more united, self-reliant, and developed India where everyone has a voice.