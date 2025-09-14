PM Modi's 75th birthday bash to be a fortnight-long affair

States are getting creative

States are getting creative—Maharashtra's first-ever drone laser show, hosted in Pune, is set to dazzle, Odisha plans to plant a whopping 7.5 million trees in one day, and Delhi will unveil new hospitals and flyovers.

Meanwhile, the BJP youth wing is organizing "Namo Yuva Run" in 75 cities; each city expects over 10,000 runners (with Ranchi going all out with a mega cyclothon).

It's all about community spirit and making an impact together.