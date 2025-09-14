PM Modi's 75th birthday bash to be a fortnight-long affair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 on September 17, 2025, and the country is marking it with a big "Sewa Pakhwada" (Fortnight of Service) from September 17 to October 2.
Expect blood donation drives, health camps, marathons, cleanliness campaigns, and exhibitions happening everywhere—wrapping up on Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri's birthday.
The idea? Celebrate service and push for a more self-reliant India.
States are getting creative
States are getting creative—Maharashtra's first-ever drone laser show, hosted in Pune, is set to dazzle, Odisha plans to plant a whopping 7.5 million trees in one day, and Delhi will unveil new hospitals and flyovers.
Meanwhile, the BJP youth wing is organizing "Namo Yuva Run" in 75 cities; each city expects over 10,000 runners (with Ranchi going all out with a mega cyclothon).
It's all about community spirit and making an impact together.